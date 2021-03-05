Hungary Temporarily Halts Vaccinations With AstraZeneca Due to Technical Issues - Reports

The Hungarian authorities have temporarily suspended the national COVID-19 immunization with AstraZeneca vaccine due to technical problems, the Hungary Today newspaper reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The Hungarian authorities have temporarily suspended the national COVID-19 immunization with AstraZeneca vaccine due to technical problems, the Hungary Today newspaper reported on Friday.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, was reported by the media outlet as saying that there were technical glitches, including cases of citizens, who have already been vaccinated, being called again for inoculation. As a result, the program had to be temporarily halted "for a review."

Hungarians were supposed to be notified about their vaccination details through SMS, however, there were issues reported.

The secretary of state leading the COVID-19 vaccination task force, Istvan Gyorgy, confirmed the suspension of the weekend's mass vaccination with AstraZeneca over the database's synchronization problems.

The vaccines approved for use in Hungary include Russia's Sputnik V, one by China's Sinopharm and another developed jointly by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, in addition to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines approved at the common EU level.

According to the official statistics, 862,953 Hungarians have so far received their first doses, and 279,727 have been fully inoculated.