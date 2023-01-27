UrduPoint.com

Hungary Will Not Allow EU Sanctions To Target Russian Nuclear Power - Orban

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2023 | 12:40 PM

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Hungary will not allow the extension of EU sanctions against Moscow to Russia's nuclear power, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

"We will not allow sanctions that further increase Hungarian inflation. The most important thing here is the price of energy. Therefore, we will not let the plan to extend sanctions to nuclear energy be implemented," Orban told the Kossuth Radio broadcaster.

