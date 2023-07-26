Open Menu

Hungary's Far-Right Party To Vote Against Sweden's Accession To NATO - Party Leader

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Hungary's Far-Right Party to Vote Against Sweden's Accession to NATO - Party Leader

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The Hungarian far-right political party Our Homeland Movement to vote against Sweden's accession to NATO and will call on the parliament to veto the alliance's expansion, the leader of the party Laszlo Toroczkai told Ria Novosti on Wednesday.

"We categorically reject the expansion of NATO and will vote against it, just like we did with voting against (accession of) Finland," Toroczkai said.

This decision was made not based on the actions of the Swedish officials, but on the global political situation, the political said.

"We will also ask for this in connection with Sweden's accession to NATO. However, unfortunately, at present we are the only party in the Hungarian parliament that does not slavishly follow the orders of the Euro-Atlantists, so there is a serious chance that in the end it will only be our faction that will unanimously vote against it," Toroczkai concluded.

Related Topics

NATO Parliament Vote Alliance Sweden Finland

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

23 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

59 minutes ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

9 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

10 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering approach to food security and ..

10 hours ago
 Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

10 hours ago
Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say ..

Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say analysts as suicide bomber hi ..

10 hours ago
 Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme propose ..

Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme proposed

10 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

10 hours ago
 Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North C ..

Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Found Dead - Reports

10 hours ago
 Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz ..

Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz to return soon as polls schedu ..

10 hours ago
 US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defe ..

US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defected Private Travis King - Pen ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World