BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The Hungarian far-right political party Our Homeland Movement to vote against Sweden's accession to NATO and will call on the parliament to veto the alliance's expansion, the leader of the party Laszlo Toroczkai told Ria Novosti on Wednesday.

"We categorically reject the expansion of NATO and will vote against it, just like we did with voting against (accession of) Finland," Toroczkai said.

This decision was made not based on the actions of the Swedish officials, but on the global political situation, the political said.

"We will also ask for this in connection with Sweden's accession to NATO. However, unfortunately, at present we are the only party in the Hungarian parliament that does not slavishly follow the orders of the Euro-Atlantists, so there is a serious chance that in the end it will only be our faction that will unanimously vote against it," Toroczkai concluded.