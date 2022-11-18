IAEA Board of Governors Vote on ZNPP Denies Reality - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The approaches of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) board of Governors to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) do not reflect reality, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday

Earlier on Thursday, the IAEA Board of Governors adopted a resolution demanding that Russia abandons its "baseless claims" of ownership of the ZNPP, and immediately withdraws its military from the plant, so that "competent Ukrainian authorities regain full control of the plant to ensure its safe and secure operation.

" The proposed text of the resolution was drafted by Canada and Finland, and approved by 24 out of 35 countries. Russia and China voted against the resolution, India, Kenya, Namibia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Vietnam abstained, and delegations of Burundi and Libya did not vote.

"The arithmetic majority in the IAEA Board of Governors replicates approaches that essentially deny reality," Ryabkov told reporters.