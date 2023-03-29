IAEA Head Grossi Arrives at Zaporizhzhia NPP in Enerhodar

ENERHODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has arrived at the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in the city of Enerhodar, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

Grossi is currently on a working visit to the ZNPP territory. The agency head is accompanied by the plant's management and responsible technical personnel. The situation in the city remains calm, the correspondent reported.