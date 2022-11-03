IAEA Says Checks of Nuclear Facilities in Ukraine Reveal No Undeclared Activity

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) IAEA inspectors have completed inspections at three sites in Ukraine following a request from Kiev, they have not identified any undeclared activity there, the agency said in a statement.

Earlier, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, said that the Russian Defense Ministry had information about Kiev's plans to use a "dirty bomb" and blame Moscow for this. This week, IAEA experts began checking Ukrainian facilities following a request from Kiev amid Russia's claims.

"Based on the evaluation of the results available to date and the information provided by Ukraine, the Agency did not find any indications of undeclared nuclear activities and materials at the locations," the organization said in a statement.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the agency was ready to continue conducting inspections in Ukraine to make sure there were no undeclared activities.

"Director General Grossi stressed that the IAEA remained ready to conduct further such verification activities in Ukraine to verify the absence of undeclared activities and materials and thereby deter any misuse of such materials," the IAEA said in a statement.