UrduPoint.com

IAEA Says Checks Of Nuclear Facilities In Ukraine Reveal No Undeclared Activity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2022 | 08:00 PM

IAEA Says Checks of Nuclear Facilities in Ukraine Reveal No Undeclared Activity

IAEA inspectors have completed inspections at three sites in Ukraine following a request from Kiev, they have not identified any undeclared activity there, the agency said in a statement

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) IAEA inspectors have completed inspections at three sites in Ukraine following a request from Kiev, they have not identified any undeclared activity there, the agency said in a statement.

Earlier, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, said that the Russian Defense Ministry had information about Kiev's plans to use a "dirty bomb" and blame Moscow for this. This week, IAEA experts began checking Ukrainian facilities following a request from Kiev amid Russia's claims.

"Based on the evaluation of the results available to date and the information provided by Ukraine, the Agency did not find any indications of undeclared nuclear activities and materials at the locations," the organization said in a statement.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the agency was ready to continue conducting inspections in Ukraine to make sure there were no undeclared activities.

"Director General Grossi stressed that the IAEA remained ready to conduct further such verification activities in Ukraine to verify the absence of undeclared activities and materials and thereby deter any misuse of such materials," the IAEA said in a statement.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear Kiev From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif, Zardari, Bilawal strongly condemn at ..

Nawaz Sharif, Zardari, Bilawal strongly condemn attack on Imran Khan

7 minutes ago
 Over Third of Germans Blame NATO for Ukrainian Con ..

Over Third of Germans Blame NATO for Ukrainian Conflict - Poll

1 minute ago
 Asif Ali Zardari condemns firing on PTI chief

Asif Ali Zardari condemns firing on PTI chief

1 minute ago
 Assassination attempt on Imran Khan "alarming, dis ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan "alarming, disgraceful": President

1 minute ago
 AJK President invites American corporate sector to ..

AJK President invites American corporate sector to invest in AJK

1 minute ago
 Lahore High Court seeks report from CS Punjab over ..

Lahore High Court seeks report from CS Punjab over encroachments in Nullah Lai

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.