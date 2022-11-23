IAEA Says Director General Discussed ZNPP Security Zone With Rosatom Head in Istanbul

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) International Atomic Energy Afency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has held talks with Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev in Istanbul regarding the creation of a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), the IAEA said on Wednesday.

"IAEA Director General @rafaelmgrossi met a Russian delegation led by Rosatom DG Alexey Likhachev in Istanbul today, for consultations on operational aspects related to safety at #Zaporizhzhya NPP in Ukraine & on urgently establishing a nuclear safety & security protection zone," the international watchdog tweeted.