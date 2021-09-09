UrduPoint.com

IAEA's Next Visit To Japan On Water Discharge From Fukushima Daiichi May Occur Before 2022

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 09:37 PM

IAEA's Next Visit to Japan on Water Discharge From Fukushima Daiichi May Occur Before 2022

The next visit of the international experts team to Japan regarding the issue of low-level radioactive water discharge from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant may take place before the end of the year, Deputy Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Lydie Evrard said on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The next visit of the international experts team to Japan regarding the issue of low-level radioactive water discharge from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant may take place before the end of the year, Deputy Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Lydie Evrard said on Thursday.

A follow-up visit may take place next year, Evrard also said at the press conference in Tokyo. The results of all meetings will be reflected in detailed reports containing the observations and conclusions of the experts.

Earlier on Thursday, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi announced that representatives of the IAEA and the operator of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), have agreed to prepare regulatory requirements and safety standards for a review by the end of the year, as well as to monitor the quality of the marine environment.

In late April, the Japanese government decided to allow the dumping of water treated in the ALPS system, which purifies radioactive water from 62 radioactive elements, except for tritium, into the ocean beginning in 2023. The decision provoked the deep concern of Russia, China, South Korea and North Korea. At the same time, the IAEA expressed its support for this decision and announced its intent to send a team of experts to monitor the situation.

Thirty civic organizations, the All Japan Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Association, and individual associations of fishermen of Fukushima, Miyagi and Ibaraki prefectures, are opposed to the discharge of water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant into the sea. In Fukushima Prefecture, 41 municipalities have declared their disagreement, which is about 70% of the total.

Related Topics

Water Russia China Nuclear Company Visit Fukushima Tokyo Same Japan South Korea North Korea April May All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Qatar to continue working for peace, sta ..

Pakistan, Qatar to continue working for peace, stability in Afghanistan: Qureshi ..

1 minute ago
 US Navy sets up Gulf drone task force amid Iran te ..

US Navy sets up Gulf drone task force amid Iran tensions

1 minute ago
 Yellen Holds Virtual G7 Meet, Supports Global Tax ..

Yellen Holds Virtual G7 Meet, Supports Global Tax Revamp Efforts - US Treasury

1 minute ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drones

23 minutes ago
 Akbar says AJK Agro-system will improve accordingl ..

Akbar says AJK Agro-system will improve accordingly

20 minutes ago
 GB govt trying to keep prices of food items stable ..

GB govt trying to keep prices of food items stable: Minister

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.