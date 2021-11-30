The International Civil Aviation Organization refuses to comment on media reports that the Netherlands is preparing a new legal procedure against Russia at the world body in the case of the MH17 flight crash, the ICAO Communications Unit told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The International Civil Aviation Organization refuses to comment on media reports that the Netherlands is preparing a new legal procedure against Russia at the world body in the case of the MH17 flight crash, the ICAO Communications Unit told Sputnik.

"ICAO can only provide information on the diplomatic outcomes countries achieve collectively through our organization, including with respect to bilateral or other disputes raised for multilateral consideration," ICAO said.

On Monday, Dutch news service RTL Nieuws, citing anonymous sources, reported that the Netherlands is preparing a new legal procedure against Russia at the ICAO in the case of the MH17 flight crash. The issue will be on the agenda of the new government, which is in the process of formation.

Meanwhile, Russia's envoy to the organization Sergey Gudkov told Sputnik that he has not seen any such document and, therefore would not comment on the press reports.

"I have not seen a single document confirming this," Gudkov said. "I respect the work of the correspondents, but I will not comment on the press statements."

RTL's sources called this new procedure "very promising" for the Netherlands, arguing that Russia allegedly violated the Chicago Convention, which requires countries to ensure the safety of civil aviation.

Dutch authorities earlier opened an investigation into the fact that Ukraine did not close its airspace for civil aviation, but then recommended that this investigation be stopped, drawing criticism from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Chicago Convention stipulates that every state must refrain from using weapons against civilian aircraft.

According to the spokesman for the Netherlands' Foreign Ministry, the government is currently considering various options for legal procedures.

The MH17 flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed near the city of Donetsk on July 17, 2014. All 298 passengers and crew members were killed. The interim conclusions presented by the Dutch-led international Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which does not include Russia, suggested that the plane was downed by a Russian-made Buk missile originating with a military brigade stationed in the Russian city of Kursk.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the JIT allegations of Russia's links to the crash were groundless, adding that the investigation was biased and one-sided.