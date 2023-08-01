Iceland suspends embassy operations in Russia

Iceland said Tuesday it had suspended work at its embassy in Russia, the first European country to do so, as commercial, cultural and political relations had slumped to an "all-time low"

The Nordic country, which had announced in June that it would be closing its mission, also said it was increasing its presence in Ukraine.

"The decision to suspend the operations of the Embassy of Iceland in Moscow does not constitute a severance of diplomatic relations," the Icelandic foreign ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

"As soon as conditions permit, Iceland will prioritise the resumption of operations," it added.