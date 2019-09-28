MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is seeking international aid to ensure the basic needs of people in conflict-mired Yemen, Ikhtiyar Aslanov, the head of the ICRC Regional Delegation for the Russian Federation, Belarus and Moldova, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Humanitarian needs in Yemen are huge. To illustrate, in 2018, we have reached more than 2 million people with basic aid. The overall population of Yemen is 27 million people. The population in need of assistance is 22.2 million people (15.

9 million food insecure, 8.4 million in acute need)," Aslanov said.

According to the official, humanitarian organizations are unable to satisfy the needs of more than 80 percent of the population.

Aslanov added that climate change had a multiplying effect on the vulnerability of the Yemeni people.

The armed conflict in the middle Eastern nation between government forces led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2015 and labeled by the United Nations as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.