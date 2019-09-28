UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICRC Calls For Int'l Support In Ensuring Basic Needs Of Yemenis Amid Crisis - Official

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 12:50 AM

ICRC Calls for Int'l Support in Ensuring Basic Needs of Yemenis Amid Crisis - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is seeking international aid to ensure the basic needs of people in conflict-mired Yemen, Ikhtiyar Aslanov, the head of the ICRC Regional Delegation for the Russian Federation, Belarus and Moldova, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Humanitarian needs in Yemen are huge. To illustrate, in 2018, we have reached more than 2 million people with basic aid. The overall population of Yemen is 27 million people. The population in need of assistance is 22.2 million people (15.

9 million food insecure, 8.4 million in acute need)," Aslanov said.

According to the official, humanitarian organizations are unable to satisfy the needs of more than 80 percent of the population.

Aslanov added that climate change had a multiplying effect on the vulnerability of the Yemeni people. 

The armed conflict in the middle Eastern nation between government forces led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2015 and labeled by the United Nations as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia Yemen Belarus Moldova 2015 2018 Government Million

Recent Stories

Emirati astronaut records one-hour film documentin ..

36 minutes ago

Gargash meets UN High Commissioner for Human Right ..

1 hour ago

UN Peacekeeping Mission's Helicopter Crashes in CA ..

45 minutes ago

New technologies changing societies: Experts

45 minutes ago

Lavrov, Pompeo Discuss North Korea, Afghanistan, U ..

48 minutes ago

Russia Has No Plans to Rebuild the Soviet Union by ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.