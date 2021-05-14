IDF Not Commenting on Whether Recent Strikes on Gaza Strip Are Start of Ground Operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told Sputnik it was not commenting on whether the intensified strikes on the Gaza Strip are the beginning of the ground operation in the Palestinian enclave.

On late Thursday, the IDF said that its air and ground units were attacking the Gaza Strip, following several days of intensive rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the military operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip would continue as long as necessary.

"Currently, we have nothing to add to these reports," the IDF press service said.

"We do not confirm and do not refute the information about the beginning of the ground invasion," the IDF added.