If Japan Brings No Charges After Collision, Russia's Amur Leaves Port By Friday - Official

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 11:50 AM

If Japan Brings No Charges After Collision, Russia's Amur Leaves Port by Friday - Official

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) If Japan does not file charges over the recent collision of vessels in its waters, Russia's Amur merchant ship will leave the Japanese port by Friday morning, Russia's Consul General in Sapporo Sergey Marin told Sputnik.

"Our trawler is currently unloading, as its commercial activities are not subject to any restriction.

If the local side does not bring charges, it [Amur] will leave to further follow its route by the next morning," Marin said.

The Russian vessel with 23 people on board and the Japanese fishing schooner carrying five people collided on Wednesday at about 6 a.m. local time (21:00 GMT on Tuesday), 23 kilometers (14 miles) from Monbetsu in Hokkaido. Five people on board the Japanese ship were rescued by the Amur crew, but three of them were unconscious. Later in the day, they were confirmed dead.

