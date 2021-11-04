UrduPoint.com

IFJ Condemns Finland's Decision To Prosecute 3 Journalists For 'Disclosing State Secrets'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 01:00 AM

IFJ Condemns Finland's Decision to Prosecute 3 Journalists for 'Disclosing State Secrets'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and the European Federation of Journalists joined their Finnish affiliate to condemn the decision of the Finnish authorities to prosecute three journalists for an alleged attempt to disclose state secrets, and called for the closure of the case.

"Laura Halminen, Tuomo Pietiläinen and Kalle Silfverberg are being tried for having obtained their information legally. Investigative journalists do incredible work to keep governments accountable, their rights must be respected and this case should be closed immediately," Anthony Bellanger, general secretary of the IFJ, said in a statement.

In December 2017, Helsingin Sanomat newspaper published an article about the Finnish Defence Intelligence Agency after it gained increased surveillance powers.

The publication prompted a four-year investigation into the editorial team, which found that all information was obtained through legal means and was publicly available. Despite the findings, the prosecution decided to prosecute three out of five journalists involved in the publishing of the piece. They are now facing trial and a jail term of up to four years.

The date of the trial, which is to be held behind closed doors, is not yet known.

The journalistic community has criticized the decision, saying it may foster self-censorship and send the wrong signal to all Finnish journalists conducting investigations.

