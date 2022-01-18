Images reveal devastation in tsunami-hit Tonga

A volcano that exploded in the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the country smothered in grey dust or damaged by a tsunami

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :A volcano that exploded in the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the country smothered in grey dust or damaged by a tsunami.

The volcano erupted 30 kilometres (19 miles) into the air on Saturday and deposited ash, gas and acid rain across a large area of the Pacific.

In the tsunami that followed, waves in Tonga rose up to 15 metres (50 feet), its government said in a statement.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said three people were killed, citing Tonga's government.

Three days after the eruption, the outside world is still struggling to understand the scale of the disaster using patchy satellite phone connections, surveillance flights and satellite images.