WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) maintains almost daily contacts with Ukrainian authorities to discuss Kiev's financial needs, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said on Thursday.

"Since the beginning of the war, we have been very closely engaged with the authorities (of Ukraine), and by that I mean almost on a daily basis," Rice said. "The response by the Ukrainian authorities has been remarkable."

Rice noted the IMF disbursed $1.

4 billion in emergency financing for Ukraine in March and set up a so-called administered account. Such an account allows donors to make contributions in a secure way, he said.

"Canada has pledged $1 billion (US$780 million). I am not aware of other pledges or commitments at this point," Rice added.

In April, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that the IMF and Ukraine discussed a follow-up aid package to support the nation's economy after the current crisis ends.