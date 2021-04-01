UrduPoint.com
Immunity In Those Who Recovered From COVID-19 Lasts About Six Months - Russian Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 06:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Immunity to coronavirus in those who have gone through COVID-19, on average, lasts about six months, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

"Those who have had a mild form of the disease, usually have [immunity] for six months.

Patients who have had a serious form of the disease, and who have developed a good immune response, sometimes we see that many of them retain immunity a little longer," Murashko said in an interview with Nailya Asker-zade on the Rossiya 1 television channel.

The number of registered cases of coronavirus in Russia over the past day increased by 8,275 to 4,545,095.

