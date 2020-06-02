Improving COVID-19 Situations in Italy, Russia Inspire Optimism for Year-End - Ambassador

The improving epidemiological situations in both Italy and Russia are inspiring a certain level of optimism for the second half of 2020, Italian Ambassador to Moscow Pasquale Terracciano said on Italy's Republic Day, celebrated annually on June 2

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The improving epidemiological situations in both Italy and Russia are inspiring a certain level of optimism for the second half of 2020, Italian Ambassador to Moscow Pasquale Terracciano said on Italy's Republic Day, celebrated annually on June 2.

"The gradual improvement of the pandemic situation in Italy and Russia allows us to look again with optimism at the second half of 2020. I still cannot provide you with accurate information on the timing of the resumption of regular air traffic between Italy and Russia and the lifting of the ban on entry to this country ... Nevertheless, I can assure you that we will continue to do everything in our authority to ensure the return to homeland of all our compatriots who need it," Terracciano said in a video address.

According to the diplomat, in such a difficult time, the solidarity and the spirit of national unity that rallied the Italians both at home and abroad is deeply admired.

The diplomat also praised Russia's assistance to Italy in the fight against COVID-19.

"The current pandemic crisis, which has hit the whole world, does not allow us to organize traditional celebrations on the occasion of Republic Day this year. This happens not only due to the implementation of the orders of the Russian authorities on protecting the health of citizens, but also, and above all, as a sign of respect for more than 35,000 victims of the pandemic in Italy and Russia," the ambassador noted.

Since 2000, Italy has officially celebrated Republic Day. This national holiday is dedicated to the events of June 2, 1946, when a constitutional referendum was held, as a result of which women received the right to vote, and the country was transformed into a republic.