UrduPoint.com

India, China To Hold Another Military Meeting On Border Issues Later In October - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 01:20 PM

India, China to Hold Another Military Meeting on Border Issues Later in October - Reports

Senior Indian and Chinese commanders will hold another meeting in October to resolve the remaining issues in the border region of Ladakh, with the exact date not finalized yet, Hindustan Times newspaper reported on Thursday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Senior Indian and Chinese commanders will hold another meeting in October to resolve the remaining issues in the border region of Ladakh, with the exact date not finalized yet, Hindustan Times newspaper reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The 13th round of India-China corps commander-level meeting, held on October 10, was not productive, as Beijing did not agree with New Delhi's demands, according to the Indian defense ministry.

The upcoming meeting will aim to resolve the impasse of the previous negotiation, specifically with regard to disengagement and restoring India's patrolling rights in the Depsang Bulge, Demchok, and Charding Nullah border areas, the newspaper said, citing unnamed officials based in New Delhi and Beijing.

The delegations of both countries will include additional secretary level officials, according to the report.

The lack of a marked border between India and China has long been a source of tensions between the countries. Instead, they have the so-called Line of Actual Control (LAC), created after the 1962 war. Tensions escalated in May 2020 and a series of clashes between border forces led to multiple fatalities.

In a bid to settle the conflict, the two nations launched the disengagement consultations in early June 2020, with the first phase of disengagement on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Lake completed this February. However, the situation once again escalated in September prompting both countries to resume troop deployment near the LAC. Since then, China repeatedly accused India of provocations, while India has rejected all such claims as groundless.

Related Topics

India China Beijing New Delhi February May June September October Border 2020 All

Recent Stories

South Korea Launches Its First Domestically-Develo ..

South Korea Launches Its First Domestically-Developed Space Rocket Nuri

2 minutes ago
 Lok Virsa plans to hold its annual Lok Mela from N ..

Lok Virsa plans to hold its annual Lok Mela from Nov 1

2 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 a global platform to highlight achieveme ..

Expo 2020 a global platform to highlight achievements of space sector: EMM Proje ..

23 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

2 minutes ago
 PM, Interior minister discuss law and order, polit ..

PM, Interior minister discuss law and order, politcal situation

2 minutes ago
 Sister city agreement between Faisalabad, Qingdao ..

Sister city agreement between Faisalabad, Qingdao to boost cooperation in severa ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.