UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Has Taught America Not To Underestimate COVID-19 - US Chief Pandemic Adviser

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 12:30 AM

India Has Taught America Not to Underestimate COVID-19 - US Chief Pandemic Adviser

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) India has taught the United States not to underestimate the potency of a second wave of the COVID, top US infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday.

"From India's outbreak, I think there are lessons we should apply to our response here in the US," Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases and an adviser to President Joe Biden's COVID Response Heam, told a hearing in Congress. "I think one of the important things is don't ever underestimate the situation."

The United States remains the most COVID-infected country with more than 32.7 million positive cases and over 582,000 deaths since the global outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. But India has quickly caught up as number two in just over a month, having 23 million cases and almost 250,000 deaths.

Fauci said the United States learned two valuable lessons from countries like India and others afflicted with second waves of COVID: First, not to reopen too quickly from lockdowns; two,  when they do reopen, to have a robust public health system that could cope with such emergencies.

"The reason that India is in such dire straits now is that they had an original surge and made the incorrect assumption that they were finished with it," Fauci said. "They opened up prematurely and wind up having a surge right now that we're all very well aware of is extremely devastating. That's the first thing we learned. The second thing is preparedness with regard to public health which is a lesson to be learned for future pandemics."

A number of US states, especially those run by Republicans opposed to President Biden's Democratic Party such as Florida, Texas and Mississippi, have scrapped masking laws and other COVID restrictions in an effort to fully reopen their economies from lockdowns, citing the country's vaccination drive, which has immunized more than 30 percent of the population against the virus.

Fauci and officials at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintain that facial covering and social distancing were still important in breaking the spread of the virus as the remaining two-thirds of Americans have not been fully vaccinated and could be prone to new COVID variants.

Related Topics

Hearing India Florida United States March Congress 2020 All From Top Million

Recent Stories

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

8 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

8 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

9 hours ago

93,359 people vaccinated against corona in Faisala ..

7 hours ago

All out efforts being made to reduce crime in capi ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.