India Launches Massive Drive Against COVID-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 02:13 PM

India launches massive drive against COVID-19

Many people including the politicians and doctors believe that the ruling BJP is not trustworthy for such countrywide vaccine drive against Coronavirus.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2021) India launched one of the largest COVID-19 drive to counter the global pandemic on Saturday (today).

In the first phase, the frontline workers including doctors, nurses and others would receive the vaccine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, did not receive Coronavirus himself.

Addressing the frontline workers, PM Modi said they were launching one of the biggest vaccination drive and it would show the world their capability. He also asked the citizens not to believe in the rumours about the safety of the vaccine.

He asked the citizens to follow the SOPs even after getting vaccine.

“Don’t be careless after getting vaccinated; keep distance and ensure masks,” said Modi during his address.

Indian would rely on a digital platform to track the shipment and delivery of vaccine but many parts of India were still out of internet and had no connection.

In Indian drive, there were two vaccines; first developed by Oxford University and UK-based drug-maker Astra Zeneca and the second was produced by Indian company Bharat Biotech.

Many people including the politicians believe that BJP is not trustworthy for such countrywide vaccine drive against Coronavirus.

However, Dr SP Kalantri – director of a rural hospital in Maharashtra, India’s worst-hit state – reacted to the vaccine drive, saying that such an approach was worrying because regulatory approval was hasty and not backed by science.

Kalantri said: “For popularity, the government is taking decisions that might not be in the best interest of the common man,”.

India is second to the United States with 10.5 million confirmed cases, and ranks third in the number of deaths, behind the US and Brazil, with 152,000.

More than 35 million doses of various COVID-19 vaccines have been administered around the world, according to the University of Oxford.

