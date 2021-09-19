UrduPoint.com

India Prepares To Reopen To Foreign Tourists By End Of Month - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

India Prepares to Reopen to Foreign Tourists by End of Month - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs will lift the ban on foreign tourist arrivals within the next 10 days, The Hindu newspaper reported on Sunday, citing ministry officials.

India considers it safe to reopen because of a downward trend in COVID-19 cases, according to the report.

The reopening will proceed in phases in order for the Indian authorities to evaluate the response and consequences, a ministry official was cited as saying.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is taking steps to return foreign tourists. As part of the effort, the Indian government pledged to issue the first 500,000 tourist visas free of charge after international flights resume.

International and domestic passenger flights in India have been suspended since the end of March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last July, India started making so-called air bubble arrangement with select countries and cities with good COVID-19 dynamics to resume bilateral flights. To date, India has made such arrangements with 27 countries but has not greenlighted tourist arrivals from any of them.

India has the second highest number of detected coronavirus cases in the world. As of Sunday, the country's total toll exceeds 33.4 million cases, including more than 444,000 deaths and 32.6 million recoveries.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Narendra Modi March July Sunday 2020 From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC inaugurates development projects in Comoros

ERC inaugurates development projects in Comoros

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah updates precautionary measures for social ..

Sharjah updates precautionary measures for social events

1 hour ago
 Sharjah&#039;s new park for labourers opens in Al ..

Sharjah&#039;s new park for labourers opens in Al Sajaa Industrial area

1 hour ago
 33,216 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

33,216 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of VPS9 p ..

Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of VPS9 photography prize

3 hours ago
 MoCCAE approves 34 slaughterhouses for export to U ..

MoCCAE approves 34 slaughterhouses for export to UAE in 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.