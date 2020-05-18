UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Reports Record Spike Of Over 5,200 New COVID-19 Cases - Gov't

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 11:30 AM

India Reports Record Spike of Over 5,200 New COVID-19 Cases - Gov't

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India appears to be on exponential rise as the country continues reporting record spikes in daily increments, with more than 5,200 cases confirmed in the 24-hour period to Monday, according to the latest situation update from the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The previous two days saw the number of COVID-19 cases in India increase from 85,940 to 90,927.

The total case count in India has now reached 96,169, including 56,316 active cases under treatment, the ministry said.

The death toll from COVID-19 has grown by 157 to a total of 3,019 fatalities.

Recoveries count 36,823, an increase of 2,715 over the past day.

The central Maharashtra state continues being the hotbed of infection in the country, with 33,053 confirmed cases. It is followed by the westernmost Gujarat state with 11,379 cases and the southeastern Tamil Nadu state with 11,224 cases.

The Indian government has divided the country into red, orange and green zones depending on the epidemiological situation. In the green zones, where the infection rate is believed to be low, public transport and certain businesses were allowed to continue working.

The nationwide lockdown will remain in effect until May 31.

Related Topics

India Orange May Family From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM to launch Ehsas Emergency Cash Program for jobl ..

16 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 18 May 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,736 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

12 hours ago

Sheikha bint Saif announces winners of Sheikha Hes ..

12 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED16 million to Zakat ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.