India Signs Deal With Philippines for Export of BrahMos Missile Systems - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) India has signed a $375 million contract for the supply of three BrahMos ground-based anti-ship missile systems to the Philippines, the Indian Defence Ministry said on Friday.

"BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) signed a contract with the Department of National Defence of the Republic of Philippines on January 28, 2022 for supply of Shore Based Anti-Ship Missile System to the Philippines," the ministry said in a press release.

The ministry said the contract marked an "important step forward" in the implementation of New Delhi's policy of promoting "responsible defence exports."

Announcing placing the $375 million order earlier in January, Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said that the ground-based BrahMos missiles will go the Philippine navy.

The contract covers three batteries, training for operators and maintainers, as well as an integrated logistical support package, he said.

BrahMos Aerospace is a Russian-Indian enterprise producing supersonic cruise missiles capable of being launched from submarines, ships, planes or land-based platforms. It was established in 1998 and named after the rivers of Brahmaputra and Moscow. The Russian side of the venture is represented by the NPO Mashinostroyenia company.