UrduPoint.com

India Signs Deal With Philippines For Export Of BrahMos Missile Systems - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2022 | 03:18 PM

India Signs Deal With Philippines for Export of BrahMos Missile Systems - Defense Ministry

India has signed a $375 million contract for the supply of three BrahMos ground-based anti-ship missile systems to the Philippines, the Indian Defence Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) India has signed a $375 million contract for the supply of three BrahMos ground-based anti-ship missile systems to the Philippines, the Indian Defence Ministry said on Friday.

"BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) signed a contract with the Department of National Defence of the Republic of Philippines on January 28, 2022 for supply of Shore Based Anti-Ship Missile System to the Philippines," the ministry said in a press release.

The ministry said the contract marked an "important step forward" in the implementation of New Delhi's policy of promoting "responsible defence exports."

Announcing placing the $375 million order earlier in January, Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said that the ground-based BrahMos missiles will go the Philippine navy.

The contract covers three batteries, training for operators and maintainers, as well as an integrated logistical support package, he said.

BrahMos Aerospace is a Russian-Indian enterprise producing supersonic cruise missiles capable of being launched from submarines, ships, planes or land-based platforms. It was established in 1998 and named after the rivers of Brahmaputra and Moscow. The Russian side of the venture is represented by the NPO Mashinostroyenia company.

Related Topics

India Exports Moscow Russia Company New Delhi Enterprise Philippines January From Bawany Air Product Limited Million NPO

Recent Stories

If Zelenskyy Wants to Discuss Normalization of Tie ..

If Zelenskyy Wants to Discuss Normalization of Ties, Russia Ready - Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 PM, Punjab CM discuss provincial matters

PM, Punjab CM discuss provincial matters

3 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Expressed No Threats to Blinken on Ukr ..

Lavrov Says Expressed No Threats to Blinken on Ukraine Prompting US to Evacuate ..

3 minutes ago
 Plastic material export increases 13.47% to $186 m ..

Plastic material export increases 13.47% to $186 million in 6 months

3 minutes ago
 Russia doesn't want war but will defend its intere ..

Russia doesn't want war but will defend its interests: minister

3 minutes ago
 Romania to Stay Out of Russia-Ukraine Standoff - F ..

Romania to Stay Out of Russia-Ukraine Standoff - Foreign Minister

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>