India to Supply Armenia WIth $245Mln in Weapons, Military Equipment - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) India has signed a contract to export arms and ammunition to Armenia for nearly $245million, the Economic Times newspaper reported overnight Thursday, citing sources.

The deal reportedly includes the first-ever exports of India's homegrown Pinaka multiple rocket launchers, as well as anti-tank missiles.

India also supplied Armenia with four Swathi radars in 2020, the report read.

The contract comes following an escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on September 12, which ended in a ceasefire the next morning but led to casualties among the military personnel of both countries.