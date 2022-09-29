India To Supply Armenia WIth $245Mln In Weapons, Military Equipment - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2022 | 02:50 PM
NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) India has signed a contract to export arms and ammunition to Armenia for nearly $245million, the Economic Times newspaper reported overnight Thursday, citing sources.
The deal reportedly includes the first-ever exports of India's homegrown Pinaka multiple rocket launchers, as well as anti-tank missiles.
India also supplied Armenia with four Swathi radars in 2020, the report read.
The contract comes following an escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on September 12, which ended in a ceasefire the next morning but led to casualties among the military personnel of both countries.