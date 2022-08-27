UrduPoint.com

India Would Welcome Argentina's Entry Into BRICS - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2022 | 07:10 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) India supports Argentina's intention to join the BRICS group and is interested in boosting bilateral cooperation, the Argentine Foreign Ministry said.

On Friday, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met with his Argentine counterpart Santiago Cafiero.

"During the bilateral meeting, the Indian Foreign Minister reaffirmed his country's support for Argentina's entry into the BRICS," the Argentine foreign ministry said on Friday.

In addition, both ministers highlighted the growth of bilateral cooperation in the fields of high technologies, communications, food security, and energy.

The BRICS group, established in 2009, currently includes Russia, India, China, Brazil, and South Africa.

At the start of August, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced his country's readiness to join the BRICS group.

Last month, Iran and Argentina both expressed readiness to become full members of BRICS.

Russian Ambassador to Buenos Aires Dmitry Feoktistov said in mid-July that Argentina expects that the process of the country's accession to BRICS will not take a long time.

