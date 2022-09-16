UrduPoint.com

Indian Govt Unnerved With Referendum On Khalistan: Dr Sandhu

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2022 | 11:37 PM

Indian govt unnerved with referendum on Khalistan: Dr Sandhu

President Council of Khalistan Dr Bakhshish Singh Sandhu said the Indian government was unnerved with the upcoming referendum on Khalistan to be held in Toronto, Canada on September 18

TORONTO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :President Council of Khalistan Dr Bakhshish Singh Sandhu said the Indian government was unnerved with the upcoming referendum on Khalistan to be held in Toronto, Canada on September 18.

In an interview on Friday here, he said all attempts of the Indian government to make the referendum unsuccessful had failed.

He said the Canadian police had arrested an Indian citizen who tore up a poster about the Khalistan referendum.

More than one million Sikhs live in Canada and the Khalistan referendum was held on their demand, he added.

After the previous phases of Khalistan Referendum earlier held in the United Kingdom and some other countries, this political drive has now reached Canada, where voting for the referendum will take place on September 18.

Khalistan Referendum was being organized by the "Sikh for Justice" an organization campaigning for creation of a new state in Indian Punjab and districts in adjoining states.

