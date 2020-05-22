Indian Prime Minister to Visit Cyclone-Hit West Bengal, Odisha States on Friday - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will pay a visit to West Bengal and Odisha states that were severely hit by Super Cyclone Amphan, media reported.

The cyclone, one of the most powerful to hit the region in decades, moved into India and neighboring Bangladesh from the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, flooding the coastline.

It packed winds of up to 190 kilometers per hour (118 miles per hour). At least 84 people were killed in India and Bangladesh due to the harsh storm.

According to India Today newspaper, the prime minster is expected to arrive to Kolkata at 10 a. m. (15:30 GMT) and inspect the affected areas from the air and hold a number of meetings. After that, Modi would head to Bhubaneswar city in Odisha.

This will be Modi's first trip since March, when travel restrictions came into effect due to the spread of COVID-19.