Indian Writer Wins International Booker Prize for Tomb of Sand Novel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) Indian writer Geetanjali Shree won the International Booker Prize for her novel "Tomb of Sand," the Booker Prizes said on Friday.

"Tomb of Sand, written by Geetanjali Shree and translated by Daisy Rockwell, has won the 2022 International Booker Prize for Translated Fiction," a statement published on the prize's website said, adding that this is the first book originally written in any Indian language to win the International Booking Prize.

The novel tells us about an 80-year-old woman who suddenly discovers "a new, and highly unconventional, lease of life."

The Booker Prize is a literary prize awarded each year for the best novel written in English and published in the United Kingdom or Ireland, while the International Booker Prize is awarded for a book translated into English and published in the UK or Ireland. The winner of the prize receives 50,000 Pounds ($63,000), which he shares with the translator.