UrduPoint.com

Indian Writer Wins International Booker Prize For Tomb Of Sand Novel

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2022 | 04:30 AM

Indian Writer Wins International Booker Prize for Tomb of Sand Novel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) Indian writer Geetanjali Shree won the International Booker Prize for her novel "Tomb of Sand," the Booker Prizes said on Friday.

"Tomb of Sand, written by Geetanjali Shree and translated by Daisy Rockwell, has won the 2022 International Booker Prize for Translated Fiction," a statement published on the prize's website said, adding that this is the first book originally written in any Indian language to win the International Booking Prize.

The novel tells us about an 80-year-old woman who suddenly discovers "a new, and highly unconventional, lease of life."

The Booker Prize is a literary prize awarded each year for the best novel written in English and published in the United Kingdom or Ireland, while the International Booker Prize is awarded for a book translated into English and published in the UK or Ireland. The winner of the prize receives 50,000 Pounds ($63,000), which he shares with the translator.

Related Topics

India Ireland United Kingdom Women Best

Recent Stories

Moscow Appreciates Objective Stance of Arab Countr ..

Moscow Appreciates Objective Stance of Arab Countries on Ukraine - Lavrov

3 hours ago
 CPO reviews crime situation

CPO reviews crime situation

3 hours ago
 PML-N govt to complete constitutional tenure at an ..

PML-N govt to complete constitutional tenure at any cost: Ahsan Iqbal

3 hours ago
 WHO Registers 200 Monkeypox Cases, Suspects Anothe ..

WHO Registers 200 Monkeypox Cases, Suspects Another 100 in More Than 20 Countrie ..

3 hours ago
 CPO presented certificate of appreciation, cash pr ..

CPO presented certificate of appreciation, cash prize to constable

3 hours ago
 Govt decides to take legal action against KP CM un ..

Govt decides to take legal action against KP CM unconstitutional move: Sana Ulla ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.