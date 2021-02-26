UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 08:44 PM

India's Bharat Biotech Signs Deal to Provide 20Mln Doses of Covaxin to Brazil

Indian biotechnology company Bharat Biotech on Friday announced that it has signed an agreement with Brazil to supply 20 million doses of India's first domestically-produced COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to the Latin American country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Indian biotechnology company Bharat Biotech on Friday announced that it has signed an agreement with Brazil to supply 20 million doses of India's first domestically-produced COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to the Latin American country.

The Indian vaccine is built on the inactivated virus platform with a dosing regimen of two shots per patient 28 days apart.

"Bharat Biotech International Limited today confirmed that the company has signed an agreement with Brazil for supply of 20 million doses of COVAXIN. The company is delighted to partner with Brazil in its battle against Covid-19 and aid its immunization program against the virus.

It has signed an agreement for delivery of COVAXIN during Q2 and Q3 2021," the company said in a statement.

Brazil's national mass vaccination campaign started on January 18. The county is currently using the vaccines by Sinovac and AstraZeneca. Earlier in the week, Brazil approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine as well.

To date, the Brazilian vaccination campaign covered 3.0 percent of the population approaching 7.8 million people with at least one dose. Around 0.8 percent of the population have received both doses.

