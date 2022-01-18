(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) India's intelligence agencies have been warned of a possible terrorist plot during upcoming Republic Day that could endanger the lives of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top officials, India Today news magazine reported on Tuesday.

The magazine, citing the intelligence report, said that a threat has been identified in relation to Modi and other high ranking officials expected at India's 75th Republic Day celebrations on January 26. Leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan will probably be invited to attend the event, the media added.

The report also stated that the threat emanated from groups operating in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Their aim was purportedly to assault high-profile officials, sabotage public gatherings and disrupt critical institutions.

Since the suspected attacks could be carried out with drones, the Delhi administration introduced a temporary ban on the usage of drones and other flying objects.

India's NDTV broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing Delhi Police, that an order has been issued stating that exploitation of paragliders, paramotors, unmanned aerial vehicles, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft and alike have been prohibited until February 15.

Republic Day is celebrated in India since January 26, 1950, when the country's constitution entered into force. The first years of celebrations were conducted at various sites in New Delhi. Since 1955 a parade along the main capital's avenue of Rajpath takes place annually.