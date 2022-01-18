UrduPoint.com

India's Intelligence Investigates Suspected Terrorist Attack On Republic Day - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 07:29 PM

India's Intelligence Investigates Suspected Terrorist Attack on Republic Day - Reports

India's intelligence agencies have been warned of a possible terrorist plot during upcoming Republic Day that could endanger the lives of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top officials, India Today news magazine reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) India's intelligence agencies have been warned of a possible terrorist plot during upcoming Republic Day that could endanger the lives of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top officials, India Today news magazine reported on Tuesday.

The magazine, citing the intelligence report, said that a threat has been identified in relation to Modi and other high ranking officials expected at India's 75th Republic Day celebrations on January 26. Leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan will probably be invited to attend the event, the media added.

The report also stated that the threat emanated from groups operating in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Their aim was purportedly to assault high-profile officials, sabotage public gatherings and disrupt critical institutions.

Since the suspected attacks could be carried out with drones, the Delhi administration introduced a temporary ban on the usage of drones and other flying objects.

India's NDTV broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing Delhi Police, that an order has been issued stating that exploitation of paragliders, paramotors, unmanned aerial vehicles, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft and alike have been prohibited until February 15.

Republic Day is celebrated in India since January 26, 1950, when the country's constitution entered into force. The first years of celebrations were conducted at various sites in New Delhi. Since 1955 a parade along the main capital's avenue of Rajpath takes place annually.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Delhi Terrorist Afghanistan Prime Minister Police Narendra Modi Vehicles New Delhi Uzbekistan Tajikistan Turkmenistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan January February Media Event From Top

Recent Stories

Israel's Bennett Urges World Powers to Press Iran ..

Israel's Bennett Urges World Powers to Press Iran Into Abandoning Nuclear Arms P ..

1 minute ago
 Nearly Half of French Expect Macron to Be Re-elect ..

Nearly Half of French Expect Macron to Be Re-elected in Upcoming Presidential Vo ..

1 minute ago
 Police retrieve house of overseas Pakistani from l ..

Police retrieve house of overseas Pakistani from land grabber

1 minute ago
 Sri Lankan honorary consul general thanks Punjab g ..

Sri Lankan honorary consul general thanks Punjab govt

1 minute ago
 Czech anti-vax singer dies after deliberate infect ..

Czech anti-vax singer dies after deliberate infection

6 minutes ago
 Pragmatic steps being taken for protection, expans ..

Pragmatic steps being taken for protection, expansion of forests: Minister

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.