India's Modi Discusses COVID-19 Pandemic With UK's Prince Charles - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 11:10 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has discussed the situation with the global COVID-19 outbreak with the United Kingdom's Prince Charles, the country's Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. The two dignitaries discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister conveyed his condolences for the loss of life in the UK over the past few days," the ministry said in a statement.

The Prince of Wales highlighted the contribution of the UK's Indian diaspora to the fight against COVID-19 in his country.

"HRH [His Royal Highness] The Prince thanked the Prime Minister for the facilitation and assistance provided for UK citizens stranded in India during the present crisis," the ministry added.

According to the UK government, there have been 33,718 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

Due to a shared colonial history between the UK and India, the former has a long-standing Indian community numbering approximately 1.5 million people.

