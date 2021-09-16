UrduPoint.com

India's Modi To Hold Talks With Biden During US Visit - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 10:09 PM

India's Modi to Hold Talks With Biden During US Visit - Foreign Ministry

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden, as well as leaders of Japan, Australia and several other countries during his upcoming visit to the United States, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden, as well as leaders of Japan, Australia and several other countries during his upcoming visit to the United States, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.

"The prime minister will attend the first in-person summit of the Quad leaders in Washington on September 24. On September 25, he will speak at the General Debate of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. While the prime minister is in Washington, he will have a bilateral meeting with President Biden. We also look forward to bilateral meetings with Quad leaders, as well as other leaders, while he is in New York on September 25," Bagchi told a briefing.

The Quad format, consisting of India, the United States, Japan, and Australia, is an informal consultative mechanism aimed at strategic containment of China in the East Asian region, in particular, in the South China Sea.

During the summit, the Quad leaders are expected to discuss the initiative to expand production and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as to exchange views on the pressing global issues such technology, communications and infrastructure, cybersecurity, maritime safety, humanitarian and disaster relief, climate change and education.

Related Topics

Assembly India Prime Minister Technology Australia United Nations Exchange Education China Washington Narendra Modi Visit New York Japan United States September Asia

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja wants to introduce post of ‘Director ..

Ramiz Raja wants to introduce post of ‘Director Cricket’

9 minutes ago
 Prime Minister invites Tajik investors to Pakistan ..

Prime Minister invites Tajik investors to Pakistan citing govt's facilitation, i ..

37 seconds ago
 US Airline Passengers Triple in July From Prior Ye ..

US Airline Passengers Triple in July From Prior Year - Transportation Dept.

39 seconds ago
 Most Americans Agree With US Exit From Afghanistan ..

Most Americans Agree With US Exit From Afghanistan Even if Pullout Was Mishandle ..

7 minutes ago
 Qatari Emir to Address UN General Assembly on Tues ..

Qatari Emir to Address UN General Assembly on Tuesday

7 minutes ago
 UK Launches COVID-10 Booster Shots for Priority Gr ..

UK Launches COVID-10 Booster Shots for Priority Groups - Health Authority

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.