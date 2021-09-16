Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden, as well as leaders of Japan, Australia and several other countries during his upcoming visit to the United States, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden, as well as leaders of Japan, Australia and several other countries during his upcoming visit to the United States, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.

"The prime minister will attend the first in-person summit of the Quad leaders in Washington on September 24. On September 25, he will speak at the General Debate of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. While the prime minister is in Washington, he will have a bilateral meeting with President Biden. We also look forward to bilateral meetings with Quad leaders, as well as other leaders, while he is in New York on September 25," Bagchi told a briefing.

The Quad format, consisting of India, the United States, Japan, and Australia, is an informal consultative mechanism aimed at strategic containment of China in the East Asian region, in particular, in the South China Sea.

During the summit, the Quad leaders are expected to discuss the initiative to expand production and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as to exchange views on the pressing global issues such technology, communications and infrastructure, cybersecurity, maritime safety, humanitarian and disaster relief, climate change and education.