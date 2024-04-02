Indonesia has ordered two Scorpene-class attack submarines from France's Naval Group as part of a defence cooperation agreement signed with Paris in 2021, the company said Tuesday

The diesel-electric submarines, capable of carrying 18 torpedoes and missiles, will be built at the PT PAL shipyard in Indonesia, Naval Group said in a statement.

Under the deal, Naval Group will transfer its technological know-how while "the management, operation and maintenance will be conducted in Indonesia" by Indonesians, the company said.

The agreement will create thousands of long-term, high-skill jobs, Naval Group added.

"Naval Group is very honoured to be part of this new chapter in the strategic alliance between Indonesia and France," said the French firm's chief executive, Pierre Eric Pommellet.

The vessels "will strengthen the country's maritime sovereignty and support the Indonesian Navy in achieving regional superiority at sea," he said.

"In addition to the submarines, our strategic partnership with PT PAL will also support the Indonesian defence industry to actively prepare the future of naval warfare in the country," Pommellet added.

