Indonesia Re-imposes Visa-free For ASEAN Nationals

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Indonesia re-imposes visa-free for ASEAN nationals

JAKARTA, April 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The Indonesian government has re-imposed a visa-free visit policy for citizens of fellow ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member countries, the Ministry of Law and Human Rights said on Tuesday.

"With this new policy, foreigners from nine other ASEAN countries are able to enter with visa-free visits," said Director of Immigration Traffic Amran Aris.

People from these Southeast Asian countries are only required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and a negative polymerase chain reaction test (PCR) taken 48 hours prior to arrival, and use the PeduliLindungi test and track app on their mobile phone. They are no longer required to undergo a PCR test upon arrival as long as they pass a temperature check.

International airports in Yogyakarta, Makassar, Medan and Pekanbaru have reopened.

