Indonesia Reports 1,209 Newly-confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 70 New Deaths

Mon 06th July 2020

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,209 within one day to 64,958, with the death toll adding by 70 to 3,241, Achmad Yurianto, a Health Ministry official said at a press conference here on Monday

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,209 within one day to 64,958, with the death toll adding by 70 to 3,241, Achmad Yurianto, a Health Ministry official said at a press conference here on Monday.

According to him, 814 more people had been discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 29,919.

Within the past 24 hours, five provinces, namely Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, East Java and South Sulawesi -- recorded high numbers of cases, Yurianto said.

However, no more positive cases were found in 11 provinces, namely Aceh, Jambi, Riau Islands, West Sumatra, Bengkulu, West Kalimantan, North Kalimantan, East Nusa Tenggara, West Sulawesi, Central Sulawesi and North Maluku.

Yurianto called on the public to obey the health protocols in a bid to avoid more COVID-19 infections.

