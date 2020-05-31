(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Indonesia has recorded 700 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll in the country to 26, 473 amid the gradual lifting of quarantine measures across the country, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The daily increase was 557 on Saturday and 678 on Friday.

According to the ministry, 40 people have died over the past day and the overall number of fatalities is now 1,613.

Over 7,300 people have fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals since the start of the outbreak.

In late March, Indonesian President Joko Widodo declared a health emergency in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, which was later extended until May 29. The Indonesian authorities have recently begun gradually relaxing the lockdown measures. In particular, the government eased some domestic travel restrictions in early May and announced plans to slowly lift other social restrictions in June.