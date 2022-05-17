UrduPoint.com

Indonesia's Oil Refinery Catches Fire In Kalimantan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2022 | 07:14 PM

Indonesia's oil refinery catches fire in Kalimantan

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :An oil refinery operated by Indonesian state-owned oil-and-gas firm PT Pertamina caught fire in Balikpapan town of East Kalimantan province on Tuesday, Metro tv reported

Related Topics

Fire Oil Metro Balikpapan TV

Recent Stories

Mongolia launches national program to promote foot ..

Mongolia launches national program to promote football development

4 minutes ago
 One day educational exhibition held Shaheed Benazi ..

One day educational exhibition held Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University

4 minutes ago
 Russian Orthodox Church Abroad to Decide on Funera ..

Russian Orthodox Church Abroad to Decide on Funeral of First Hierarch Latest by ..

4 minutes ago
 India Repudiates Pakistan's Resolution on Disputed ..

India Repudiates Pakistan's Resolution on Disputed Regions of Jammu, Kashmir

5 minutes ago
 Asian stocks rally on hopes of Shanghai gradually ..

Asian stocks rally on hopes of Shanghai gradually reopening

8 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 9,843 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 9,843 new community cases of COVID-19

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.