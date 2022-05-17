- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Indonesia's Oil Refinery Catches Fire In Kalimantan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2022 | 07:14 PM
JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :An oil refinery operated by Indonesian state-owned oil-and-gas firm PT Pertamina caught fire in Balikpapan town of East Kalimantan province on Tuesday, Metro tv reported
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Mongolia launches national program to promote football development
One day educational exhibition held Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University
Russian Orthodox Church Abroad to Decide on Funeral of First Hierarch Latest by ..
India Repudiates Pakistan's Resolution on Disputed Regions of Jammu, Kashmir
Asian stocks rally on hopes of Shanghai gradually reopening
New Zealand reports 9,843 new community cases of COVID-19
More Stories From World
-
Mongolia launches national program to promote football development4 minutes ago
-
Russian Orthodox Church Abroad to Decide on Funeral of First Hierarch Latest by Thursday4 minutes ago
-
New Zealand reports 9,843 new community cases of COVID-198 minutes ago
-
Sri Lankan Protesters Defiant Against All Odds16 minutes ago
-
Malaysia reports 2,373 new COVID-19 infections16 minutes ago
-
Beijing reports 56 new local COVID-19 infections26 minutes ago
-
Finnish, Swedish Leaders to Discuss NATO, Ukraine With Biden on May 19 - Helsinki26 minutes ago
-
Finland's Parliament Approves Country's Accession to NATO in 188-8 Vote26 minutes ago
-
Biden to Host Finland's President, Sweden's Prime Minister on Thursday for NATO Talks26 minutes ago
-
Americans Can Order More Free At-Home COVID Tests Amid Omicron Rise - White House26 minutes ago
-
Russian Diplomats Expelled From Europe Posted to Work in Asia, Latin America, CIS - Lavrov2 hours ago
-
NATO Secretary General Will Not Attend EU Defense Ministers' Meeting2 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.