Initial Group Of UN Ceasefire Monitors To Be Deployed To Tripoli Soon - Guterres

Wed 23rd June 2021 | 04:44 PM

As the United Nations is committed to supporting the ceasefire in Libya, the initial group of monitors will soon travel to Tripoli, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) As the United Nations is committed to supporting the ceasefire in Libya, the initial group of monitors will soon travel to Tripoli, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

"The United Nations is committed to supporting the Libyan Ceasefire Monitoring Mechanism.

The initial group of UN ceasefire monitors will be deployed to Tripoli soon," Guterres announced at the international conference on Libya in Berlin.

The UN chief emphasized that full implementation of the ceasefire is "of paramount importance" to consolidate peace in the North African country.

"I commend the 5+5 Joint Military Commission for working together toward this end, and I am encouraged by the continued investment in confidence-building measures by both sides," Guterres added.

