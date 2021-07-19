UrduPoint.com
Initial Intra-Afghan Meeting May Be Considered As 'Progress' In Current Situation - Moscow

Mon 19th July 2021

Holding an intra-Afghan meeting in Doha can be called a "progress" considering the current situation on the ground, Zamir Kabulov, the Russian president's special envoy for Afghanistan, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Holding an intra-Afghan meeting in Doha can be called a "progress" considering the current situation on the ground, Zamir Kabulov, the Russian president's special envoy for Afghanistan, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Judging by the draft of their joint statement, they agreed to negotiate. There is nothing to evaluate yet. Negotiations have not begun. But it's good that they agreed to negotiate. But what can you do. In the current Afghan realities, even this is small, but progress," Kabulov said.

