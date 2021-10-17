UrduPoint.com

Intelligence Heads Of US, South Korea, Japan To Meet In Seoul Next Week - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) The heads of the intelligence services of South Korea, Japan and the United States will hold a closed-door meeting in Seoul next week, the Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday, citing a government source.

South Korean National Intelligence Service chief Park Jie-won will discuss with his Japanese and US counterparts, Hiroaki Takizawa and Avril Haines, issues surrounding North Korea in light of Seoul's proposal to declare an end to the decades-long war on the Korean Peninsula, the news agency said.

The agenda may also include the strengthening of the trilateral intelligence cooperation under the new Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

This will be the first meeting of the intelligence chiefs since May, Yonhap added.

