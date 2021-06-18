UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Internet Cafe Worker Held Hostage In Japan's Saitama - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 06:00 AM

Internet Cafe Worker Held Hostage in Japan's Saitama - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) An unidentified person has been holding an internet cafe employee hostage for over 17 hours in Japan's prefecture of Saitama, the broadcaster NHK reported.

On Thursday, at about 4 p.m. local time (07:00 GMT), the police of the Saitama city received a call about the employee going to a client's room and not returning.

The employee is reported to be a young woman, about 20 years old. According to preliminary information, she has not been harmed.

The police have been trying to convince the criminal to release the young woman for more than 17 hours.

The man's demands have not been reported so far.

Related Topics

Internet Police Young Man Japan Criminals Women Employment P

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in International Conference to supp ..

6 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

7 hours ago

Qureshi meets Iraqi FM; stresses liberalizing visa ..

6 hours ago

Opposition habitual to use unparliamentary languag ..

6 hours ago

Lavrov, Belarusian Foreign Minister to Discuss Sap ..

6 hours ago

Shehryar Khan Afridi to avoid disgracing parliamen ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.