Interpol Releases Guidelines to Help Law Enforcement Better Deal With COVID-19 Outbreak

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) on Thursday issued guidelines to increase the security and efficiency of law enforcement around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"INTERPOL has released international guidelines in order to enhance the safety and effectiveness of law enforcement and first responder support in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shaped in accordance with international best practices and the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommendations, the guidelines provide information on how officers can protect themselves and their families, and outline the various roles carried out by law enforcement during a pandemic," the organization said in a statement.

The guidelines cover topics such as border control, providing assistance to health authorities, securing patient transfers or medical deliveries, and informing the population.

"I have been speaking with police chiefs around the world who, along with their officers, are facing enormous pressure because of COVID-19 ... To help them in their work, these guidelines outline both the current and emerging crime threats linked to this pandemic as well as advice on how officers should protect themselves, and the communities they serve," Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock said.

At the same time, the organization specified that the guidelines are meant to supplement and not supplant national guidelines.