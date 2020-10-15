The International Cultural Forum, which Russia's St. Peterburg was due to host in November, is canceled, with the next edition of the event now expected only next year, organizers told Sputnik on Thursday

"The Russian Ministry of Culture has made a decision, with approval of the Russian government, to cancel the IX St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum in 2020 and to hold it in 2021. The dates of the 2021 edition of the forum were announced already in 2018: It will be held from November 11-13," the organizers said.