Iran Accuses Israel of Being Behind Natanz Incident, Vows to Respond - Zarif

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Iran believes that Israel is behind the recent sabotage actions at the Natanz nuclear facility, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday, stressing that Tehran will respond to the act.

"The Zionists [Israel] want to take revenge on the Iranian nation responding to its success in the process of lifting unfair sanctions, and our response will affect the Zionsists themselves," Zarif said, as quoted by official IRNA news agency, at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on security and foreign policy.

According to Zarif, Israel "has publicly announced that it will not allow us to make progress in lifting restrictions, and it believes that it has succeeded in it.

The foreign minister added that, in response, his country will "achieve new breakthroughs in the nuclear development."

Zarif went on to say that this "sabotage act" at the Natanz nuclear power plant will not weaken Tehran's position in the negotiations.

"The negotiating parties [in Vienna] should know that the Natanz reactor will henceforth be equipped with advanced centrifuges with high [uranium] enrichment capabilities," Zarif added.