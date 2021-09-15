MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Iran authorized Russia's Sputnik Light single-component vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Wednesday.

The country approved Russia's two-dose Sputnik V vaccine back in January.

"The Russian single-component Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus has been approved by the Ministry of Health of the Islamic Republic of Iran," RDIF said in a statement.