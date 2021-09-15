Iran Approves Russia's Sputnik Light Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine - Russia's RDIF
Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 05:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Iran authorized Russia's Sputnik Light single-component vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Wednesday.
The country approved Russia's two-dose Sputnik V vaccine back in January.
"The Russian single-component Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus has been approved by the Ministry of Health of the Islamic Republic of Iran," RDIF said in a statement.