UrduPoint.com

Iran Approves Russia's Sputnik Light Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine - Russia's RDIF

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Iran authorized Russia's Sputnik Light single-component vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Wednesday.

The country approved Russia's two-dose Sputnik V vaccine back in January.

"The Russian single-component Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus has been approved by the Ministry of Health of the Islamic Republic of Iran," RDIF said in a statement.

