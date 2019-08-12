UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Can Seize Any Ship, Even If Accompanied By US, UK Forces - Navy Commander

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 04:00 PM

Iran Can Seize Any Ship, Even If Accompanied by US, UK Forces - Navy Commander

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Iran is capable of detaining any vessel, even if it is escorted by US or UK ships, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said in an interview with Lebanese Al-Mayadeen tv channel.

"Whenever our commanders want to, they are able to detain any ship, even if it is accompanied by US and UK forces," Alireza Tangsiri said on Sunday.

He also stressed that the IRGC Navy was responsible for keeping the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf safe, warning against illegal presence in these waters, singling out Israel in particular.

Iran has tightened its control over the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf after its Grace 1 supertanker was detained on July 4 by the Gibraltar authorities.

While the detention was motivated by suspicions of oil smuggling to Syria in violation of EU sanctions, some accused the UK Overseas Territory of acting on US orders. In response, Iran seized on July 19 the UK Stena Impero tanker, which is now in Bandar Abbas port. The crew, including three Russian citizens, remains on board. The United Kingdom has asked Tehran to release the UK vessel, while at the same time extending Grace 1's detention until August 15.

Related Topics

Syria Israel Iran Russia Oil Gibraltar Tehran Same United Kingdom July August Sunday TV

Recent Stories

Sharjah&#039;s CP receives more Eid Al Adha well-w ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Crown Prince meets Yemeni President

4 hours ago

Coalition Forces intercept, down Houthi-launched d ..

5 hours ago

Typhoon Lekima kills 44 in eastern China

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.