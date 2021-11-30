Iran defends actions following 2020 Ukraine jet downing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Iran on Tuesday defended its measures taken after its downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet in 2020 following fresh criticism by Kiev.

On January 8, 2020, Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed shortly after take-off from Iran's capital Tehran killing all 176 people on board, most of them Iranians and Canadians, including dual nationals.

The Islamic republic admitted three days later that its forces mistakenly shot down the Kiev-bound Boeing 737-800 plane, after firing two missiles.

"All aspects of the incident have been adequately addressed in three sessions of talks and in contacts between the two countries," Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"However, Iran is still ready to continue communications with Ukraine," it added.

Kiev on November 22 criticised Iran for what it said was its lack of cooperation, and calling on Tehran "to comply with its obligations under international law and provide the information" it requested.

Ukraine said its "requests for international legal assistance from the Iranian authorities have not been fully satisfied, and the documents and information requested have not been provided by Tehran".

Last week, Canada, Britain, Sweden and Ukraine accused Iran of stalling redress for the families of victims.

But Tehran, which offered $150,000 to each of the families of the victims of the crash, said it had started payments.

"In order to appease the families, Iran has fixed an amount to be paid to them, without any discrimination such as their nationality," the Iranian statement said Tuesday.

"So far, a large number of them have been paid and legal steps are underway to pay the rest," it added.

On Sunday, the trial of 10 soldiers in connection with the jetliner's downing opened in Tehran.