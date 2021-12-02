Iran Hands Over to E-3 Two Draft Deals on Lifting Sanctions, Nuclear Commitments - Reports

Iran has handed over to European representatives two draft agreements on lifting sanctions and commitments on the atom, the Press TV reported on Thursday

Negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal have resumed in Vienna on Monday following a five-month break.