UrduPoint.com

Iran Hands Over To E-3 Two Draft Deals On Lifting Sanctions, Nuclear Commitments - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 02:13 PM

Iran Hands Over to E-3 Two Draft Deals on Lifting Sanctions, Nuclear Commitments - Reports

Iran has handed over to European representatives two draft agreements on lifting sanctions and commitments on the atom, the Press TV reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Iran has handed over to European representatives two draft agreements on lifting sanctions and commitments on the atom, the Press tv reported on Thursday.

Negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal have resumed in Vienna on Monday following a five-month break.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear Vienna TV

Recent Stories

Ex-Austrian Chancellor Kurz Leaving Politics for G ..

Ex-Austrian Chancellor Kurz Leaving Politics for Good - Reports

44 seconds ago
 SMEDA invites application for On-Premises Training ..

SMEDA invites application for On-Premises Training Program for SMEs

45 seconds ago
 ANF seizes 71 capsules of cocaine from Nigerian na ..

ANF seizes 71 capsules of cocaine from Nigerian national

18 minutes ago
 European stocks slide at open on US Omicron case 2 ..

European stocks slide at open on US Omicron case 2nd Dec, 2021

18 minutes ago
 U.S. private sector adds 534,000 jobs in Nov.

U.S. private sector adds 534,000 jobs in Nov.

18 minutes ago
 U.S. manufacturing sector expands faster in Novemb ..

U.S. manufacturing sector expands faster in November with signs of supply bottle ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.