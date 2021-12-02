Iran Hands Over to E-3 Two Draft Deals on Lifting Sanctions, Nuclear Commitments - Reports

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 02:13 PM
Iran has handed over to European representatives two draft agreements on lifting sanctions and commitments on the atom, the Press TV reported on Thursday
Negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal have resumed in Vienna on Monday following a five-month break.