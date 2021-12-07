Iran Intends to Continue Vienna Talks on JCPOA Restoration - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Iran is determined to continue negotiations in Vienna on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the lifting of sanctions, intends to achieve a stable and verifiable deal, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said.

"Despite the lack of obligation of the West in fulfilling its promises and the lack of confidence in the approach and unconstructive policy of the White House, Iran aims to reach a good, stable and effectively verified agreement on lifting the sanctions during the talks in Vienna," the foreign minister said in an article for Russian newspaper Kommersant.

"The team of nuclear negotiators of the Islamic Republic of Iran, having goodwill, serious attitude and negotiating logic that ensures the interests and rights of the Iranian people, is ready to make every effort for this.

My colleagues and I also intend to actively support our delegation and its head, Dr. Ali Bagheri, who has extensive experience in negotiations on this topic," the diplomat emphasized.

Iran will not negotiate on topics outside the framework of the JCPOA, Amirabdollahian said.

"Another very important point: Iran is determined to reach a good agreement in Vienna and is ready to demonstrate its goodwill, but Tehran does not accept demands that go beyond the JCPOA. Iran will not negotiate on topics beyond the JCPOA," the diplomat said.