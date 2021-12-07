UrduPoint.com

Iran Intends To Continue Vienna Talks On JCPOA Restoration - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 12:20 AM

Iran Intends to Continue Vienna Talks on JCPOA Restoration - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Iran is determined to continue negotiations in Vienna on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the lifting of sanctions, intends to achieve a stable and verifiable deal, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said.

"Despite the lack of obligation of the West in fulfilling its promises and the lack of confidence in the approach and unconstructive policy of the White House, Iran aims to reach a good, stable and effectively verified agreement on lifting the sanctions during the talks in Vienna," the foreign minister said in an article for Russian newspaper Kommersant.

"The team of nuclear negotiators of the Islamic Republic of Iran, having goodwill, serious attitude and negotiating logic that ensures the interests and rights of the Iranian people, is ready to make every effort for this.

My colleagues and I also intend to actively support our delegation and its head, Dr. Ali Bagheri, who has extensive experience in negotiations on this topic," the diplomat emphasized.

Iran will not negotiate on topics outside the framework of the JCPOA, Amirabdollahian said.

"Another very important point: Iran is determined to reach a good agreement in Vienna and is ready to demonstrate its goodwill, but Tehran does not accept demands that go beyond the JCPOA. Iran will not negotiate on topics beyond the JCPOA," the diplomat said.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Nuclear White House Vienna Tehran Agreement

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Resp ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Responsibility policy

25 minutes ago
 UN shelves decision on Myanmar, Afghanistan envoy ..

UN shelves decision on Myanmar, Afghanistan envoy dilemma

4 minutes ago
 Biden will consult European allies before Putin ca ..

Biden will consult European allies before Putin call, brief Zelensky after: offi ..

4 minutes ago
 Libyan Military to Discuss in Moscow on Dec 8 Exit ..

Libyan Military to Discuss in Moscow on Dec 8 Exit of Foreign Troops - Russian D ..

4 minutes ago
 CSTO to Conduct Several Exercises in 2022, Includi ..

CSTO to Conduct Several Exercises in 2022, Including Rapid Force Drills in Kazak ..

4 minutes ago
 Russia, India to Continue Discussing Agreement on ..

Russia, India to Continue Discussing Agreement on Long-Term Supplies of Fertiliz ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.